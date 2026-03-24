Delhi Budget Live: CM Rekha Gupta presents ₹1,03,700 cr budget for FY 26-27 - key highlights here

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government on Tuesday presented a budget estimate of 1,03,700 crore for 2026-27. This year's budget allocation is higher than last year which was ₹1 lakh crore.

Health and education sectors remain the primary focus of the budget. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who is also the finance minister, said her government is allocating 12,645 crore for the health department.

The Delhi's education department has been allocated the highest share in Budget with an 18.6 per cent share of about ₹19,148 crore.

Among other allocations, the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) has been allotted ₹11,666 crore, the highest till now. The Public Works Department has been allocated ₹5,921 crore, while the Urban Development Department has received ₹7,887 crore in this year's Budget.

Key Takeaways The budget for 2026-27 is the highest ever at ₹1,03,700 crore, emphasizing health and education.

Substantial funds are allocated for infrastructure development, aiming for improved urban living conditions.

The budget reflects a strategic focus on climate resilience and sustainable urban development.

“Our goal is seamless connectivity, climate-resilient corridors, and technically safe roads. For the overall development of Delhi's infrastructure, I propose a budget of ₹5,921 crore for the PWD department and ₹7,887 crore for the Urban Development and Housing Department for this financial year,” Gupta said in the Assembly

Here are some of the highlights of the Budget: -The last government neglected Yamuna Paar, ₹300 Crore allocated by the current government for development in 2026-27, says CM Rekha Gupta

-The education department has been allocated the highest share in the budget with an 18.6 per cent share of about ₹19,148 crore.

-The Delhi government has allocated ₹350 crore for the MLA local area development scheme.

-Delhi government to construct an integrated secretariat for its offices, aresidential complex for its employees.

-Rekha Gupta announces Anmol Yojana – the Advanced Newborn and Optimal Lifecare. A budget of ₹25 crore has been allocated for the scheme, under which 56 types of blood tests will be conducted free for newborn babies to screen them for genetic disorders

-Delhi budget allocates ₹3,942 crore for the power department.

-Delhi budget for FY27 allocates ₹200 crore for the shifting of overhead electricity wires underground, news agency PTI reported

-The Delhi Rural Development Board allocated ₹787 crore in the Budget.

-MCD to be provided ₹1,000 cr for road improvements in Delhi.

-Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says ₹1,352 crore allocated in budget for 'dust-free roads'.

-Delhi government allocates ₹7,887 crore for urban development dept, ₹5,921 crore for PWD in 2026-27 budget.

-Delhi government to allocate ₹202 crore to bring transgenders under Ayushman Bharat health scheme.

-Seven ICU hospitals left incomplete by previous AAP governments to be completed for ₹150 cr, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says in her Budget presentation.

-Delhi government to allocate ₹1,500 crore on new 750 Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Gupta said.