The Delhi Assembly Budget Session 2024 will be held from February 15-20. The Arvind Kejriwal government is expected to table the 2024-25 budget of the city government on February 17. According to officials, the focus of the budget is likely to be on health, education, roads and infrastructure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It will be the first budget presentation by Delhi Finance Minister Atishi, who was given the finance portfolio last year. A file of the budget session has been sent to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for his approval, news agency PTI reported while citing a statement from the Delhi government.

What Delhi budget could focus on? In the upcoming budget, the Arvind Kejriwal government is likely to address several issues, especially focusing on education, health, electricity, water, roads, and infrastructure and various developmental projects, the statement read.

AccordIng to the report, the Delhi government is considering to initiate the 'Business Blasters' programme for final-year and pre-final-year students in colleges. The idea aims at enabling them to start their businesses after leaving college. “Funds for entrepreneurship programmes may be allocated in the budget," the statement said.

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena will address the Delhi Assembly on the first day of the budget session and the Outcome budget (report card of government) will be tabled in the House on the next day.

During the preparation of the budget, the government sought suggestions from all stakeholders in Delhi and the noteworthy recommendations from them have been included in the budget, the statement said.

What happened in last Delhi Budget session In the financial year 2023-24, the Kejriwal government had a whopping ₹78,800-crore budget outlay, with focus on a 'Clean, Beautiful, and Modern Delhi'. An allocation of ₹21,000 crore was made for Delhi's infrastructure.

In 2014-15, Delhi's budget was only ₹37,450 crore, which more than doubled in the last fiscal year.

