Delhi's Finance Minister Atishi on 1 March presented this year’s Economic Survey in the assembly and cited that there has been a 22 percent rise in per capita income – the fastest Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth, an 18 percent hike in tax collection, lower inflation and unemployment rates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Budget for Delhi will be presented in the State Assembly on 4 March.

Here are the top 10 points: 1) According to the Economic Survey of Delhi 2023-24, the per capita income increased from ₹3,76,217 in 2021-22 to ₹4,61,910 in 2023-24. Atishi claimed this is 2.5 times higher than the national per capita income and added that this represents an increase of 22 percent over two years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) According to official figures for 2021-22, Delhi was placed third in the list of per capita income behind Sikkim and Goa.

3) The real GSDP grew at 8.76 percent in 2021-22 and 7.85 percent in 2022-23, which is faster than the rest of the country, said Atishi, claiming Delhi accounts for 1.5 percent of India’s population while it contributes nearly 3.9 percent to its GDP.

4) The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Delhi at current prices is likely to reach ₹11,07,746 crore in 2023-24 with a growth of 9.17 percent, claimed the Economic Survey presented by Atishi.

5) Atishi asserted that Delhi is the only revenue surplus state in the country as its revenue has registered significant growth despite an increased size of its budget over the years.

6) Delhi recorded a revenue surplus of ₹3,270 crore in 2021-22 which increased to ₹14,457 crore in 2022-23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7) The ratio of interest payment to revenue receipts declined to 5.21 percent in 2022-23 from 11.20 percent in 2012-13.

8) Delhi’s inflation rate of 2.81 percent from January to December 2023 was lower than the national rate of 5.65 percent. “Delhi’s unemployment rate in 2020-21 (post-Covid) was 6.3 percent and 1.9 percent in 2022-23," Atishi said.

9) Atishi claimed that in the past two years, the unemployment rate has declined to 1.9 percent as the Kejriwal government has given a fillip to Delhi’s economy even as free-of-cost services like electricity, water, health, education, bus rides for women, pilgrimage of senior citizens have been provided. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7) Delhi’s electricity consumption has risen by 859 million units. “The peak demand increased from 5653 MW in 2013-14 to 7695 MW in 2022-23," she said.

With agency inputs.

