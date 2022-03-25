As per the outcome budget, In 2021-22, the enrollment in Delhi Government Schools has reached a new high. Number of students studying in Delhi Government Schools has increased from 15 lakh to 18 lakh students. Delhi Government has also set up Delhi Board School Education (DBSE) and 30 schools have been affiliated with it. DBSE has tied up with International Baccalaureate (IB) to provide world-class education to children from all socio-economic backgrounds. Next year 2312 students will appear for the exams under DBSE.