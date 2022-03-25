This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi is one of the most prosperous states in the country with state ranking third per capita income behind Sikkim and Goa, according to the Economic Survey of Delhi 2021-22.
The survey presented in the state Assembly on Friday by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that per capita income of Delhi was three times higher than the national average in 2021-22 registering 16.81 per cent year-on-year growth to ₹4,01,982.
“Delhi's Per Capita Income during 2021-22 at current prices, has been worked out to ₹4,01,982 as against ₹3,44,136 during 2020-21, showing a growth of 16.81 per cent. Per Capita Income of Delhi is ranked at 3rd place among States/UTs while Goa stood at 1st place and Sikkim at 2nd place," the survey said.
According to the survey, the state also registered a double-digit growth in GDP at 10.23% in the financial year 2021-22 while the national growth rate during this period was around 8.9%.
Delhi also performed better on the financial parameters recording a revenue surplus of ₹1,450 crore in 2021-22 but registering a decline of 0.04 per cent. Consequently, state’s fiscal deficit also increased marginally during the year.
"There is a fiscal deficit of ₹9,972.96 crore during 2020-21 (prov) as compared to a fiscal deficit of ₹3,227.79 crore in 2019-20, which is 1.27 per cent of GSDP as compared to 0.41 per cent during 2019-20," the survey said.
The survey also said that the total number of motor vehicles on road in Delhi as of March 31, 2021, was 122.53 lakh, showing 3.03 per cent year-on-year growth. But the forest and tree cover area of Delhi increased to 342 sq km in 2021. It means that the share of forests in the total geographical area has increased to 23.06 per cent.
Along with the survey, the deputy CM also presented and outcome budget in the assembly that indicates progress on various targeted schemes in health and education sectors.
Outcome Budget is an annual exercise of the Kejriwal Government that seeks to ensure complete transparency and accountability in public spending. This is ensured by mapping budget outlays to 1,036 Output and Outcome indicators.
As per the outcome budget, In 2021-22, the enrollment in Delhi Government Schools has reached a new high. Number of students studying in Delhi Government Schools has increased from 15 lakh to 18 lakh students. Delhi Government has also set up Delhi Board School Education (DBSE) and 30 schools have been affiliated with it. DBSE has tied up with International Baccalaureate (IB) to provide world-class education to children from all socio-economic backgrounds. Next year 2312 students will appear for the exams under DBSE.
The outcome budget indicated that work of establishing the Delhi Sports University is already in progress. 80 acres of land in Hirankudna has already been notified for the campus. From next year it will be ready to train 250 budding sportspersons.
A Delhi Teachers University was established by the Delhi Government this year. It will cater to the needs of improvement in the field of teacher education and will provide international exposure and learning to the budding teachers.
On the health front, the state government credited itself for increasing the number of hospital beds from 10,055 in 2019-20 to 13,844 beds in Dec' 21 across all of Delhi Government's hospitals. Oxygen beds in Delhi Government's hospitals have been increased from 3865 beds in 2019-20 to 9243 beds in Dec' 21.
The report also said that 100% of the population of Delhi has received the first dose of COVID vaccine. 90% have received a second dose of COVID vaccine and 70% teenagers have received both doses of vaccine in Delhi. This is the highest in the country.
In the transport sector, the outcome budget said that Delhi has already emerged as the EV capital of India and has become the first state/UT to cross 10% share of EVs in new vehicles registered in Feb' 22.
The Kejriwal government had promised that on the 75th anniversary of the country's independence, 500 tricolors will be hoisted in Delhi, so far 125 flags have been installed. 200 flags will be installed by April 30 and all tricolors will be installed by August 15, the outcome budget said.
In the budget year 2021-22, monthly financial assistance was given to 3.10 lakh distressed women till December. In the budget year 2020-21, this number was 2.81 lakh.
