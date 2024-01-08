 Delhi's per capita income rises over 14% to more than ₹4.4 lakh, ‘highest in India’: Report | Mint
Delhi's per capita income rises over 14% to more than ₹4.4 lakh, ‘highest in India’: Report

 Livemint

Delhi's per capita income: “This is 158 per cent higher than the national average,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said. “This is a huge increase in per capita income in any state in any single year,” Kejriwal said in a tweet on Sunday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding his summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the liquor policy case, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)Premium
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding his summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the liquor policy case, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

“Delhi's per capita income increased from 3,89,529 to 4,44,768 in the current financial year," the Arvind Kejriwal government said as the Statistical Handbook-2023 was released on Saturday. “This is 158 per cent higher than the national average," he added.

It was reportedly the highest among all states and union territories in 2023. "This is a huge increase in per capita income in any state in any single year," Kejriwal said in a tweet on Sunday.

The handbook containing data on socio-economic parameters of the national capital was released by the Economic and Statistics department of the Delhi government. The figure of 4,44,768 is based on the Advance Estimate of Per Capita Income of Delhi at current prices during 2022-23 and will be revised in the 2023-24 Economic Survey of Delhi which is likely to be presented in Delhi assembly in February, 2024, the Hindustan Times reported.

ALSO READ: Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income: Eco Survey of Delhi

“The Kejriwal government established new benchmarks in the public services sector in 2023," Planning Department Minister Atishi was quoted by PTI as saying.

 

By 2023, 41 lakh people were using buses for daily commutes in the city in the wake of major improvements made by the Kejriwal government. “Delhi is leading the electric vehicle revolution in the country and the city currently has 7,200 buses on the streets, including 1,300 electric buses," she said.

ALSO READ: India's per capita income to jump 70% by 2030

Compared to 2021-22, the number of electricity consumers in Delhi increased nearly 2.8 lakh and more than 1 lakh water connections were added in 2022-23, said a Delhi government statement, citing handbook data.

More than 3.41 crore electricity bills worth zero were generated in 2022-23, under the free electricity scheme of the Kejriwal government in which monthly use of up to 200 units is free.

Despite the continuous increase in electricity consumers and growing demand, the Kejriwal government ensured uninterrupted power supply to the residents of Delhi, Atishi, who also holds power department portfolio, said.

Delhi has the highest minimum wages in the country -- 17,494 for unskilled, 19,279 for semi-skilled, and 21,215 for skilled workers -- and the government increases these wages every six months, the statement said.

The Kejriwal government prioritises care for seniors, daughters, and those with special needs, providing pensions to over four lakh elderly, benefiting 1.7 lakh girls through the Ladli Scheme, and offering financial assistance to 1.13 lakh with special needs, it said.

In 2022-23, as many as 11,570 individuals benefited from the Chief Minister's Covid-19 Family Financial Assistance Scheme, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published: 08 Jan 2024, 10:51 PM IST
