Delhi should get its share of taxes from Centre, says Atishi Singh
The minister’s demand comes a day after she presented a ₹76,000-crore state budget for FY25, slightly bigger than the FY23 budget of ₹74,900 crore but without the aid of the union government’s tax devolution or GST compensation.
New Delhi: The Delhi state government should get a share of the union government’s taxes devolved to states as per a formula set by the Finance Commission, finance minister of Delhi Atishi Singh said in an interview on Tuesday about the state’s plea to the Sixteenth Finance Commission, led by Arvind Panagariya.