Delhi to get respite from heatwave on expectations of rain for next two days

New Delhi: The India Metrological Department (IMD) sees rainfall in a few places over northwest India, including Delhi for the next two days.

This comes as a relief for the region which has been scorched by severe and prolonged heatwaves since mid-May with temperatures averaging in the range of 45-47°C.

On Tuesday, heatwaves were observed in Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh. Maximum temperatures were in the range of 43-46°C in many parts of northwest Indian plains and adjoining central India. These were above normal by 2-4°C. The highest maximum temperature of 46.8°C was reported at Jhansi in west Uttar Pradesh.

Heat wave conditions have been prevailing in Haryana since 17 May and in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh since 18 May.

“As a cyclonic circulation over Afghanistan in lower tropospheric levels is prevailing southwesterly winds from Arabian Sea over the plains of northwest India, Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to experience light rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds during the next 3-4 days," IMD said on Wednesday.

Heatwave pockets Similar weather is predicted over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi between Wednesday and Friday, until Thursday in Uttar Pradesh and between Wednesday and Saturday in Rajasthan, it said.

However, heatwaves are likely to continue in isolated pockets over parts of east India, Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh for the next four days with a 2-3°C rise in maximum temperatures in the next two days. The weather bureau does not see any significant change in maximum temperatures over the rest of the country.

In contrast, more rainfall is likely over Konkan and Karnataka coasts on Saturday as the southwest monsoon progresses further.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Karnataka, some parts of south Maharashtra, some more parts Telangana & Coastal Andhra Pradesh, some parts of south Chhattisgarh and South Odisha, some more parts of westcentral and northwest Bay of Bengal over the next 3-4 days," IMD said.

Monsoon onset IMD on 31 May declared the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala, one day before its usual date, attributing it to cyclone Remal formed in the Bay of Bengal.

The arrival of the southwest monsoon is crucial for India's agriculture sector. Indian farms rely heavily on monsoon rainfall—with as much as 56% of the net cultivated area and 44% of food production depending upon the rain. Normal rainfall leads to robust crop production, keeps a lid on food prices, especially vegetables, and bolsters growth. Agriculture accounts for about 14% of the country’s gross domestic product.

June and July are crucial months for agriculture, with most kharif crop sowing occurring during this period. The current presence of El Nino conditions, which typically result in weaker monsoon winds and drier conditions, are being closely monitored by scientists. Conversely, the potential development of La Nina by August-September could lead to abundant rainfall during the monsoon season.

