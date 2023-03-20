Delhi’s growth to surpass national average at 9.18%: State economic survey2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 06:49 PM IST
GSDP of Delhi at constant prices is estimated to touch Rs6.52 lakh crore as per advance estimate of GSDP, a growth of 9.18% over 2021-22
Gross state domestic product of Delhi may grow 9.18% in the current financial year, while the country’s real GDP is seen around 7%, according to the Delhi Economic Survey 2022-23, presented by state transport and environment minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday.
