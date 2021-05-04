Dell, Foxconn, 17 other firms apply under PLI scheme for IT Hardware

In his address marking the conclusion of application window under the scheme, Union Minister for Electronics & IT, Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad said that PLI scheme for IT Hardware has been huge success in terms of the applications received from global as well as domestic companies engaged in manufacturing electronics hardware products. The minister further said that “We are optimistic and looking forward to building a strong ecosystem across the value chain and integrating with the global value chains, thereby strengthening electronics manufacturing ecosystem in the country".