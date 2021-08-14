Americans returned to the road, skies and stadiums this year. But lately, the great reopening has lost some momentum.

Shows are being canceled, mask requirements are returning to casinos and locales, and consumers are reconsidering their travel plans thanks to a surge in Covid-19 infections. The reaction to the increased cases isn’t as dramatic as last year, but it has caused travel and leisure executives to notice a recent dip in business.

“It’s people concerned about Delta," Glenn Fogel, chief executive officer of online-travel agency Booking Holdings Inc., said in an interview this week. The operator of websites like Priceline and Kayak said it saw a slight pullback in booking trends in July compared with June.

Travel and leisure executives described the most recent disruption as modest and likely short term, and they said they don’t plan material changes to their reopening plans. To many of them, it is important to prove they can operate normally in a world with Covid-19 and without the need for the more stringent virus-related restrictions seen earlier in the pandemic.

“If they require live events to go back to 50% capacity, that doesn’t work economically," Jay Marciano, chief executive of concert organizer AEG Presents said in an interview. “Our current thinking is, if we take these proactive measures and demonstrate we’ve taken reasonable safety measures, our events can go ahead as planned."

In the near term, executives said, business prospects hinge on getting more people vaccinated. “Unfortunately, the road to full travel recovery remains bumpy until more of the world is vaccinated," said Expedia Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer Peter Kern. The highly transmissible Delta variant weighed on the online-travel company’s business in July and likely led to some cancellations, he said.

In a sign of the importance of vaccines to the travel industry, United Airlines Holdings Inc. said Friday that it would require its 67,000 U.S. employees to be vaccinated this fall, the first major airline to take this step.

Bill Hornbuckle, CEO of MGM Resorts International, sent a recent letter urging his workers in Las Vegas to get vaccinated, warning that the Covid-19 surge could bring back economic disruptions.

“Our region’s low vaccination rate is putting us back on the path to overrun hospitals, unnecessary deaths, fewer tourists, and possible furloughs and layoffs," he said. “None of us want that."

Mr. Hornbuckle told analysts this week that the company is monitoring pandemic conditions and that it was too soon to comment on any business impact.

Travel industry data don’t show a dramatic shift in consumers’ trip planning. Global travel bookings in July were 68% of pre-pandemic bookings in early 2020, its highest rate this year, according to TripActions, a travel-management company for businesses.

Bookings this week have remained in line with the previous two weeks, TripActions said, and the rate of cancellations was 23% this week, up 1 percentage point from the previous week but in line with cancellation rates seen all year. The data is from TripActions’ own booking platform.

The leisure industry has been preparing for more Americans to resume traveling. Leisure and hospitality jobs—which includes restaurants—rose by 380,000 in July, accounting for about 40% of the month’s gains in nonfarm payrolls. The hospitality industry still has 1.7 million fewer jobs than in February 2020, a large share of the 5.7 million jobs employers have yet to recover from the pandemic downturn.

Hotel chain Marriott International Inc. has seen some cancellations for group bookings mostly for late 2021 that might be attributable to the spread of the Delta variant, Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Oberg said in an interview. She added that cancellations have slowed meaningfully from earlier in the pandemic.

The Delta variant now accounts for more than 90% of known Covid-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Its spread is contributing to higher case counts, hospitalizations and deaths related to Covid-19.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. saw a slight decrease in net new booking activity in July, Chief Executive Frank Del Rio said on a conference call Friday. The cruise operator views the variant as a temporary phenomenon that isn’t likely to have lasting effects, he said.

Royal Caribbean Group’s bookings for cruises in the next few weeks are slightly lower than what the company saw a few weeks ago, which it said is typical during events like hurricanes. “This is not uncommon behavior that kind of sorts itself out over a couple of weeks," finance chief Jason Liberty said in an interview.

Executives said they have a better understanding of the pandemic and the preventive measures needed than they did previously.

“I personally expect the virus to be around" for some time, Carnival Corp. CEO Arnold Donald said in an interview. “What’s happening is we’re learning to live with it and live with this safely."

Carnival’s flagship line is requiring all passengers to wear masks in some indoor areas starting Aug. 7 and asking for proof of a negative Covid-19 test for vaccinated guests before boarding a ship starting Aug. 14. Previously, it required tests only from the unvaccinated.

Mask and vaccine requirements are also changing by locale. New York City this week said it would require people to show proof of vaccination for indoor activities, such as live events. The New York International Auto Show cited the city’s new rules as one of the reasons for canceling its event, which was scheduled to start Aug. 20.

Organizers of live events, like concerts and sports, are adjusting to the new rules and possible change in consumer attitudes.

“What we’re seeing is a shift to increasing requirements for entry of either tested or fully vaccinated," said Live Nation Entertainment Inc. finance chief Joe Berchtold.

Mr. Berchtold pointed to the Lollapalooza festival last week in Chicago, where 100,000 fans gathered each day and had to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test. Requirements like proof of vaccination have the potential of freezing out certain fans, concert organizers say, but will also make others more comfortable.

On Friday, in a note to employees, Live Nation said it would allow artists to require proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test for entry at all of its shows and that, effective Oct. 4, all employees in the U.S. must be vaccinated to enter any event, venue or office.

Live Nation and Anschutz Entertainment Group’s AEG Presents—the world’s top concert promoters—say demand for events and ticket sales are outpacing 2019 levels.

Some big-name artists are wondering if it is better to wait until 2022. Garth Brooks said this week that he was weighing whether to finish out his stadium tour this year, and Celine Dion last month pushed her remaining North American arena dates to 2022. Others are adding shows. Justin Bieber on Thursday announced a weekend fan event in Las Vegas anchored by a performance in early October.

The National Football League said it is planning on full stadiums leaguewide this year but would remain flexible. “Like last season, there may be different fan experiences depending on the current situation," an NFL spokesman said.

Cirque du Soleil brought back two of its famous acrobatic shows in Las Vegas—Mystere at Treasure Island and O at the Bellagio—as well as the Blue Man Group, which the company owns, starting in June. Two more of its Las Vegas shows are slated to come back later this month.

Ticket sales have remained strong, nearly selling out every night, and customers are buying tickets further in advance compared with before the pandemic, Cirque du Soleil CEO Daniel Lamarre said in an interview.

But in response to the recent rise in cases, the company delayed reopening one show by around a month, Mr. Lamarre said. Cirque du Soleil employees are required to be vaccinated, and the company plans to bring its touring shows only to cities and countries with high vaccination rates, he said. In Las Vegas, performers are wearing masks on stage.

“There is only one solution to our situation as a society—is to get as many people vaccinated as possible," Mr. Lamarre said. “When I see what New York City is doing with the vaccination passport, it’s a trend that I think we’ll see more and more."

The variant also has affected some consumers’ travel plans. Chicago-area friends Jeff Cimack, David Ginsburg and Nick Triantafel ended up canceling their trip to visit another friend in Vegas during the first week of August. All three men are vaccinated and said they planned to spend time together watching horse racing in a sportsbook.

Mr. Ginsburg, who works in IT support, backed out because of concerns about the Delta variant. Mr. Triantafel, who works in software, refused to wear a mask inside the casinos. Nevada reinstated the mask requirement regardless of vaccination status on July 30 after lifting it in May. And Mr. Cimack didn’t want to go alone.

“The whole point was for everybody to get together," Mr. Cimack said. They canceled their flights and hotel rooms with no clear plan on when they would revive the reunion.

—Omar Abdel-Baqui contributed to this article.

