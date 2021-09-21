Delta variant set to slow but not derail global economic recovery

The OECD lowered its growth forecast for the U.S. economy in 2021 to 6% from the 6.9% projected in May, and trimmed its global growth forecast to 5.7% from 5.8%. It raised its growth forecast for the eurozone, but left its projection for China unchanged despite worries about the country’s property market as China Evergrande Group appears on the brink of collapse. The company’s debt burden is the biggest for any publicly traded real-estate management or development company in the world.