Demand for beer and handbags help temper recession fears for now

Demand for beer and handbags help temper recession fears for now5 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 08:07 PM IST
Unilever today reported sales that topped expectations, keeping up the surprises after Nestle kicked off the week with a similar beat. Carlsberg notched up its full-year profit outlook and LVMH reported an 18% sales surge as Chinese shoppers splashed out on luxury handbags and jewelry
Heightened worries about the strength of consumers and the global economy have been put on hold — at least for now — after some of the world’s best known companies delivered a slew of better-than expected numbers.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×