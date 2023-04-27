Demand for beer and handbags help temper recession fears for now

Lower Bar

There are other reasons to be cautious about the latest earnings season. The better-than-expected results can be partly explained by a sharp cut in analysts’ estimates, which lowered the bar for companies to outperform. Coming out the other side, data from Bloomberg Intelligence show that while nearly 83% of S&P 500 firms beat first-quarter estimates so far — the biggest proportion since the second quarter of 2021 — the average stock has outperformed the index by just 0.2% on the day of results.