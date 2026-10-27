Mint Explainer | From Goa to Uttarakhand: how states are pushing for bottle recycling

The Deposit Return Scheme (DRS), a circular economy initiative, is gaining momentum across India as states explore incentive-based systems to improve the collection, recovery and recycling of plastic waste and packaging, including beverage and liquor bottles.
Following Goa, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are working to finalise frameworks for statewide implementation, aiming to improve the collection and recycling of glass and plastic bottles and other packaging waste. Mint explains why states are turning to incentive-based systems to tackle packaging waste and promote recycling.