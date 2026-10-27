Mint Explainer | From Goa to Uttarakhand: how states are pushing for bottle recycling

Why are states turning to DRS to tackle packaging waste?

According to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), India generates 15 million tonnes of plastic waste every year, but only one fourth of this is recycled due to lack of a functioning solid waste management system. Some of the remaining plastic waste is processed through co-processing or used in road construction, while the rest is often mismanaged, ending up as litter or in open dumps and contributing to environmental degradation. Packaging is the primary driver of plastic waste, representing about 59% of the total plastic consumed in India. This demand will only increase with the growth and development of sectors such as pharmaceuticals, retail, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), along with demand for plastic in other sectors such as construction and agriculture. So, the move could help reduce litter and strengthen the circular economy by creating incentives for consumers to return used packaging. For this, the collection systems need to improve alongside recycling targets. According to experts, DRS is not being viewed merely as a waste management tool, but as a mechanism to build a more circular economy where packaging materials remain in continuous use rather than becoming environmental waste.