Dept of expenditure favours ending free foodgrain scheme
25 Nov 2022, 11:01 PM IST
The government has already allocated ₹1.2 trillion more than it budgeted for food subsidies because of the extension of the PMGKAY scheme
The department of expenditure will likely recommend halting the pandemic-era free foodgrain programme to support the poor to ease the strain on government finances and stick to the current year’s fiscal deficit of 6.4% of GDP.