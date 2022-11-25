Dept  of  expenditure favours ending free foodgrain scheme

“No doubt, extending the free food grain scheme to beneficiaries will impact fiscal arithmetic. Both real growth and inflation are expected to decline in the second half, and revenue growth in the second half is unlikely to match the first half’s. Despite strong revenue growth so far in this fiscal, higher than budgeted expenditure on account of fertilizer subsidy is also putting pressure on FY23 fiscal arithmetic," said Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist of India Ratings and Research.