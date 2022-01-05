According to Mr. Feroli, the point at which the Fed would start to lose money is nearer than one might think. If the federal-funds rate were to climb to 2.25% from the current near zero fed-funds rate target range, the Fed’s profits would dry up and it would be pushed into the red, he noted. For comparison, the Fed has penciled in a 2.1% funds rate by the end of 2024 and still maintains its longer-run rate will stand at 2.5%.

