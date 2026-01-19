Budget to unveil quality and cost blueprint to gain export muscle
Gireesh Chandra Prasad , Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 19 Jan 2026, 05:51 am IST
The first Union budget after the US tariffs rocked global trade last year is expected to offer targeted subsidies and funds to raise the quality and competitiveness of manufacturers, small businesses and exporters.
One of the key themes of India’s upcoming Union budget, the first after US tariffs rocked global trade last year, will be to de-risk the economy from prolonged headwinds by announcing reforms and incentives for manufacturers, small businesses and exporters, according to two persons familiar with discussions.
