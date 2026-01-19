Budget to unveil quality and cost blueprint to gain export muscle

India has stayed resilient even as global trade shifts from an era of hyper-globalization to a more protectionist landscape after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on trading partners in August last year. India’s total merchandise exports during April-December rose to $330.29 billion from $322.41 billion a year earlier, while imports increased to $578.61 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $248.3 billion. Exports rose despite 50% tariffs imposed by the US, the country’s largest trading partner.