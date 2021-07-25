"Indian industry is indeed on a growth path. The highest ever merchandise have been logged for exports in a quarter (Q1 2021-22, USD 95 billion) in the history of India (more than 18 pre cent from Q1 of 2019-20). In July (till the third week), exports were at USD 22.48 billion, at an increase of 45.13 per cent with respect to the same period in 20-21, and more than 25.42 per cent with respect to 2019-20," the Minister said.