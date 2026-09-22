New Delhi: Despite a decline in paddy acreage amid rainfall deficits, the government has set a target to purchase 71.95 million tonnes of the foodgrain during the kharif marketing season (KMS) 2026-27, unchanged from the previous year, as it prepares for the annual procurement season beginning in October, according to two people aware of the development.
Centre keeps paddy procurement target unchanged despite lower acreage
SummaryPaddy acreage as of 18 September stood at 42.9 million hectares, down from 44.6 million hectares a year earlier, while the government's procurement target of 71.95 million tonnes signals confidence in adequate rice supplies for domestic consumption and food security needs.
New Delhi: Despite a decline in paddy acreage amid rainfall deficits, the government has set a target to purchase 71.95 million tonnes of the foodgrain during the kharif marketing season (KMS) 2026-27, unchanged from the previous year, as it prepares for the annual procurement season beginning in October, according to two people aware of the development.
About the Authors
Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.
Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More