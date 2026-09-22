Centre keeps paddy procurement target unchanged despite lower acreage

New Delhi: Despite a decline in paddy acreage amid rainfall deficits, the government has set a target to purchase 71.95 million tonnes of the foodgrain during the kharif marketing season (KMS) 2026-27, unchanged from the previous year, as it prepares for the annual procurement season beginning in October, according to two people aware of the development.
New Delhi: Despite a decline in paddy acreage amid rainfall deficits, the government has set a target to purchase 71.95 million tonnes of the foodgrain during the kharif marketing season (KMS) 2026-27, unchanged from the previous year, as it prepares for the annual procurement season beginning in October, according to two people aware of the development.
This year's procurement target is close to last year's goal of 72 million tonnes, when the country had received above-normal monsoon rainfall. To be sure, the government eventually procured 81 million tonnes of paddy last year.
This year's procurement target is close to last year's goal of 72 million tonnes, when the country had received above-normal monsoon rainfall. To be sure, the government eventually procured 81 million tonnes of paddy last year.
Paddy acreage as of 18 September stood at 42.9 million hectares, down from 44.6 million hectares a year earlier, while the government's procurement target signals confidence in adequate rice supplies for domestic consumption and food security needs. Rice is a key component of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), the government’s flagship free foodgrain distribution programme for eligible beneficiaries.
The government plans to procure around 18 million tonnes of paddy from Punjab, making the state the largest contributor to the Centre's procurement programme, according to the state-wise estimates reviewed by Mint. Chhattisgarh is expected to contribute around 10.9 million tonnes, followed by Odisha at 6.4 million tonnes, Uttar Pradesh at 6.2 million tonnes and Haryana at 5.8 million tonnes. Telangana with 5.7 million tonnes is also expected to be a significant contributor to the central procurement pool.
State-wise estimates
"The state-wise estimates are part of the Centre's overall paddy procurement plan of 71.95 million tonnes for KMS 2026-27, fixed in terms of paddy following consultations with states and Union territories," said the first of the two person cited above, both speaking on condition of anonymity.
Queries emailed to the department of food and public distribution and the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare remained unanswered till press time.
Meanwhile, paddy procurement in Punjab has emerged as a key concern for farmers, who say delayed government purchases could cause financial losses amid an early sowing season.
"Paddy was sown earlier this year compared with last year, but government procurement is starting from 1 October, 15 days late, which could cause significant financial losses to farmers. To prevent exploitation of farmers in mandis, paddy procurement should be started immediately, and farmers should be ensured payment for their produce at the full weight and the full applicable rate without unnecessary harassment," said Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a senior farmer leader who represents a joint forum of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), primarily active in north India. The union has submitted a representation through the deputy commissioner of Gurdaspur, seeking to advance the procurement process.
“The near-stable procurement target despite the decline in paddy acreage indicates that the government is confident of maintaining adequate rice supplies. It will also ensure that farmers get the minimum support price (MSP) for their produce while maintaining the availability of foodgrains across the supply chain,” said Binod Anand, member, high-power committee on MSP & agricultural reforms.
For the current procurement season, the government has fixed the MSP for common-grade paddy at ₹2,441 per quintal, up from ₹2,369 per quintal in the previous season. The minimum support price for Grade A paddy, which is of superior quality, has been fixed at ₹2,461 per quintal.
The procurement plan comes at a time when the country's foodgrain stocks remain substantially above prescribed buffer norms, providing a cushion for meeting food security requirements. As of 1 September 2026, rice stocks in the central pool stood at 39.05 million tonnes, against the prescribed buffer norm of 13.5 million tonnes.