Despite second wave, India continues to lead EM league tables

The road ahead for the real economy appears more uncertain. Much depends on how deep covid-19 spreads, and how long it lasts. But unless vaccinations pick up pace, workers and consumers are likely to remain cautious even if cases decline over the next few weeks. The rise in global commodity prices at a time when inflationary pressures have already risen in the country could also weigh on investor sentiment, and make it difficult for the Reserve Bank of India to maintain its accommodative stance for long.