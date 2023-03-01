Despite slowdown, India's GDP grows faster than China
Despite its lower-than-expected performance in the October-December quarter of FY 2022-23, India's GDP growth rate outpaced that of China
India's GDP data for the third quarter of FY 2023 projected a lower-than-expected 4.4% rise on Tuesday. The country's annual growth for the FY 2022-23 is expected to be at 7%, states the National Statistical Office (NSO). Despite a sharp quarterly fall in India's GDP in the October-December quarter, it has performed better than China. The GDP growth of India's Asian counterpart stood at 2.9% in the Oct-Dec quarter in 2022.
