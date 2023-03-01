Despite slowdown, India's GDP grows faster than China

China's 2022 growth performance is weakest in decades

China's GDP growth of 3% in 2022 has marked the worst performance of its economy in decades. According to the preliminary estimates by National Bureau of Statistics of China, the gross domestic product wwas 121,020.7 billion yuan in 2022, which was a meagre 3 % rise over last year. China's GDP grew by 2.9 % in the fourth quarter year on year. The country's growth data for 2022 came after many financial institutions reduced their forecasts for China.