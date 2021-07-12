Despite surging prices, govt says no to tax cut on auto fuel

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have price-setting freedom, but at times they calibrate price revisions in such a way that daily fluctuations remain flat. OMCs have been adjusting the retail prices of auto fuel on the basis of international prices. Local prices of petrol and diesel are linked to global prices of the finished fuels, not on crude. While global prices of petrol and diesel depend on the cost of crude oil in general, there are often fluctuations depending on the state of demand and supply of each fuel.