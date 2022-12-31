Despite the global challenges, India continued to tread a cautious path of economic recovery in 2022. This is unlikely to change in 2023. In fact, we will see inflation coming well within the comfort zone of RBI in 2023. The worst of high commodity prices, especially energy, is behind us. Rural recovery seems imminent, and the capex/ manufacturing theme continues to gain ground. In this backdrop, India would continue to be the fastest growing economy and that too by a wide margin over the second fastest growing economy. Unlike 2022, we will see net FII flows to be positive for 2023 for India. To sum up, we expect equity market returns to be positive for 2023, however which would be accompanied with a lot of intermittent volatility and bouts of uncertainty. Anyways, it’s difficult to separate volatility from equity. Hence investors should focus on opportunities rather than worrying about volatility.