Equity markets by nature are a volatile beast. 2022 began on a high note but it started getting rough as the Russia-Ukraine war broke out followed by stubborn inflationary trends across the globe and stringent covid lockdowns in China. In such an environment, no market participant would have thought that Index returns would be positive by the end of the year. But here we are with +7% return so far in 2022. In my opinion, most of the key variables which spooked the markets in 2022 haven’t played out completely. This makes me believe that 2023 is also likely to be another volatile year for equity investors.
Equity markets are rejoicing the downward trending inflation in the US. However, the inflation trajectory on the way down isn’t likely to be fast but a slow grinding journey. While the pace of interest rate hikes may taper down, it is likely that the elevated interest rate environment may continue for a fairly long period of time. This is primarily on account of some extraordinary strength witnessed in the US labour market. Moreover, central banks would also want to be more cautious before they decide on cutting rates. They were caught off guard last time and hence this time around they would wait to see a decisive comfortable inflationary environment. Elevated inflation level for a long period of time has the potential to induce recessionary trends, which can keep the markets nervous for a while.
Similarly, there is a lot of uncertainty around the Russia-Ukraine war. As the war elongates, sanctions from NATO countries could potentially further intensify, which can disrupt the supply chain intermittently. China's exit from its zero covid policy is also unlikely to be seamless. China is a large consumer of commodities and news flows around China opening up could induce volatility in commodity prices in the short term.
Despite the global challenges, India continued to tread a cautious path of economic recovery in 2022. This is unlikely to change in 2023. In fact, we will see inflation coming well within the comfort zone of RBI in 2023. The worst of high commodity prices, especially energy, is behind us. Rural recovery seems imminent, and the capex/ manufacturing theme continues to gain ground. In this backdrop, India would continue to be the fastest growing economy and that too by a wide margin over the second fastest growing economy. Unlike 2022, we will see net FII flows to be positive for 2023 for India. To sum up, we expect equity market returns to be positive for 2023, however which would be accompanied with a lot of intermittent volatility and bouts of uncertainty. Anyways, it’s difficult to separate volatility from equity. Hence investors should focus on opportunities rather than worrying about volatility.
Author: Mr. Pawan Parakh, Director & Portfolio Manager, Renaissance Investment Managers
