Despite What Powell Says, the Fed Is Likely Done

And yet the Fed’s next move might, in fact, be to cut rates. Its current target on overnight rates, at a range of 5% to 5.25%, is the highest in over two decades. And even if one allows for the possibility that the just-right level of rates for when the economy is in balance might now be higher than it was before the pandemic, it is probably still significantly lower than the Fed’s target is right now. Or, as Powell put it, “We see the current stance of policy as restrictive, putting downward pressure on economic activity, hiring, and inflation."