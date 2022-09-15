Developed nations yet to act on climate change support to developing countries

Goyal expressed his strong concerns about the inability of the developed world to meet its commitments to effectively support the developing through their contributions of technology, low cost, long term government supported climate finance
The developed world is yet to act on its commitment made at the Paris Climate Conference seven years ago to support developing nations in climate change mitigation, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.
“The commitment to support the developing world in climate change mitigation was made by the developed world more than a decade ago and was reiterated at COP 21...but we are still only hearing slogans and seeing no action," Goyal said while addressing the World Dairy Summit 2022.
According to a statement released by the ministry of commerce and industry, Goyal expressed his strong concerns about the inability of the developed world to meet its commitments to effectively support the developing and less developed nations of the world through their contributions of technology, low cost, long term government supported climate finance.
That should have been a natural outcome of the polluter-pays principle, the minister stressed.
He urged the International Dairy Federation (IDF) to consider initiating a global effort whereby nations who have contributed more towards the green house gas emissions actually put relevant technology and financing on the table to help mitigate the climate crisis in the less developed countries.
“This would include many nations in Asia and Africa, many of whom have the commitment but do not necessarily possess the relevant technology and resources," he further added.
Speaking of quality standards and sustainability, the minister reiterated that India would very much like to become a part of the global efforts to bring down the impact of farming on global emissions.