Developing countries highly vulnerable to climate change impacts: Bhupinder Yadav

India is seen as the third-largest emitter of carbon dioxide, behind China, the world’s largest emitter, and the US. A report by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in August said limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius or 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels “will be beyond reach" in the next two decades without immediate and large-scale reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Hence the emphasis on getting India to commit to revising its voluntary emissions-control commitments.