DGBR inspects important tunnel projects in Arunachal Pradesh2 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 07:34 PM IST
The Sela Tunnel project is being executed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to ensure all weather connectivity to Tawang.
The Sela Tunnel project is being executed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to ensure all weather connectivity to Tawang.
Listen to this article
Director General Border Roads (DGBR) Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry on Thursday visited the under construction Sela Tunnel Project in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kameng region bordering China.