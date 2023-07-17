Centre eases norms for exporters to facilitate benefits under advance authorisation scheme

Centre eases norms for exporters to facilitate benefits under advance authorisation scheme1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 05:14 PM IST
This step simplifies the advance authorisation and norms fixation process, resulting in shorter turnaround times for exporters, improved ease of doing business, and reduced compliance burden
New Delhi: To enhance trade facilitation and ease the process for exporters, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has introduced new measures under the advance authorisation scheme. The scheme enables duty-free import of inputs for export purposes, with the eligibility of inputs determined by sector-specific norms committees based on input-output norms.
