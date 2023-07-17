Centre eases norms for exporters to facilitate benefits under advance authorisation scheme

New Delhi: To enhance trade facilitation and ease the process for exporters, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has introduced new measures under the advance authorisation scheme. The scheme enables duty-free import of inputs for export purposes, with the eligibility of inputs determined by sector-specific norms committees based on input-output norms.

To make the norms fixation process more efficient, the DGFT said that it has created a user-friendly and searchable database of ad-hoc norms fixed in the previous years. These norms can be used by any exporter without approaching the norms committee, it said.

The database is hosted on the DGFT website (https://dgft.gov.in) and allows users to search using export or import item descriptions, technical characteristics, or Indian tariff classification codes.

“This trade facilitation measure simplifies the advance authorisation and norms fixation process, resulting in shorter turnaround times for exporters, improved ease of doing business, and reduced compliance burden," it added.

Explaining the process, the directorate said that to access the database, an exporter or public can visit the DGFT website and if an ad-hoc norm matches the item description, the applicant can apply for the scheme under the ‘No-Norm Repeat’ basis.

This option allows users to obtain an advance authorisation without approaching the Norms Committee again, reducing the workload and enabling faster processing, subject to provisions as outlined in FTP/HBP, it added.

India’s exports in June contracted by 22%, the steepest decline in the last three years, to $32.97 billion on account of global demand slowdown, especially in western markets like the US and Europe.