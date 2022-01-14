DGGI detects 4,500 crore tax credit fraud

The case came to light after some bogus firms were booked by the DGGI recently, which were non-existent at their principal place of business. To trace the real persons behind these fake firms, the physical address from where GST returns were actually filed was ascertained. Then search was conducted last week at that place in Delhi, the statement said. It was found that the proprietor was allegedly engaged in providing cloud storage on his servers to various customers for maintaining their financial accounts. A scrutiny of the server led to detection of the syndicate based in Kolkata, DGGI said. Searches were conducted at various places in Kolkata on 10 January.

