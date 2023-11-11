Stores experienced a higher footfall, complemented by brisk online sales, as the relatively softer gold prices.

The Dhanteras shopping spree for gold and silver gained momentum in the latter part of Friday, November 11, with traders and retailers anticipating a sales surge of up to 20 percent compared to last year, PTI reported. This rise is attributed to the recent softening of prices from their peak.

Stores experienced a higher footfall, complemented by brisk online sales, as the relatively softer gold prices. Prices have dropped from the peak of ₹63,000 per 10 grams observed ten days ago, and this has encouraged increased purchases, especially in lightweight offerings, it added.

Gold Prices Dip, Boosts Buying Activity Gold prices have witnessed a decline of ₹800-1,500 per 10 grams (24 carats) from the peak level on October 28, reaching ₹61,200 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday. This contrasts with the ₹50,139 per ten grams, excluding taxes, recorded on Dhanteras last year.

On average, Dhanteras witnesses the sale of about 20-30 tonnes of gold, marking it as the most auspicious day in the Hindu calendar for purchasing items, ranging from precious metals to utensils.

This year, the All India Gem And Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) Director, Dinesh Jain, anticipates total sales to exceed 30 tonnes nationwide, surpassing the roughly 22 tonnes estimated for the same period last year.

"On Dhanteras, about 41 tonnes of gold and about 400 tonnes of silver jewellery and coins were sold in the country," according to All India Jewellers and Goldsmiths Federation National President Pankaj Arora. In terms of value, the total turnover of gold, silver, and other items is estimated to be ₹30,000 crore across the country, he added.

Around 60 percent of gold sales on Dhanteras are expected to come from South and West India, with the remaining 40 percent from the Eastern and Northern regions, the report added.

Blockbuster Sales Across On Friday, automobile manufacturers, consumer goods companies, and appliance makers unveiled remarkable sales figures during Dhanteras, with expectations high for the trend to persist over the next three days, as per another PTI report.

Maruti Suzuki's Senior Executive Officer Marketing and Sales, Shashank Srivastava, predicts a significant surge in the passenger vehicles industry, with deliveries expected to increase by over 21 percent on Dhanteras.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), the country's second-leading automaker, reported a remarkable two-fold increase in deliveries compared to the previous year.

Top companies in the sector, including LG Electronics, Panasonic, and Godrej Appliances, have reported impressive pre-Diwali Dhanteras sales growth ranging from 15 to 20 percent.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) estimates that on Friday, the country witnessed a trade surpassing ₹50,000 crore, with Delhi alone contributing ₹5,000 crore to this substantial economic activity.

