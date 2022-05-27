DICGC settled deposit insurance claims of Rs. 8,517 cr in 2021-22: RBI report

DICGC settled deposit insurance claims of Rs. 8,517 cr in 2021-22: RBI report2 min read . 03:46 PM IST
- In India, Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), wholly owned by the RBI provides insurance cover to bank depositors.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Deposit insurance is critical for protecting the interest of small bank depositors. In India, Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), wholly owned by the RBI provides insurance cover to bank depositors.
Deposit insurance is critical for protecting the interest of small bank depositors. In India, Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), wholly owned by the RBI provides insurance cover to bank depositors.
According to the RBI’s Annual Report 2021-22, going by the current deposit insurance limit of ₹5 lakh, 257 crore accounts or almost 98% of the total accounts were fully protected as of March-end 2022, compared to the international benchmark of 80%. In terms of amount, however, the insured deposits of Rs. 81.1 trillion accounted for 49% of the total deposits as of March-end 2022 versus 20-30% internationally.
According to the RBI’s Annual Report 2021-22, going by the current deposit insurance limit of ₹5 lakh, 257 crore accounts or almost 98% of the total accounts were fully protected as of March-end 2022, compared to the international benchmark of 80%. In terms of amount, however, the insured deposits of Rs. 81.1 trillion accounted for 49% of the total deposits as of March-end 2022 versus 20-30% internationally.
The deposit insurance offered by DICGC covers all commercial banks including local area banks, payments banks, small finance banks, regional rural banks and cooperative banks. The DICGC fund is available for settlement of claims of depositors of banks gone into liquidation/ amalgamation and banks under RBI’s all-inclusive direction (AID). Once AID is imposed on an urban cooperative bank, the bank is restricted from discharging its liabilities except as permitted by RBI.
As per the RBI Annual Report, the total claims settled on account of liquidated banks and merger schemes amounted to Rs. 5,059 crore in 2021-22. This comprised settlement of claims of liquidated urban co-operative banks totalling Rs. 1,225 crore and Rs. 3,792 crore provided to Unity Small Finance Bank for making payment to the depositors of the erstwhile Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank after the latter’s merger with the former with effect from January 25.
In addition to the above, an amendment to the DICGC Act in 2021-22 (relating to interim payments) helped settle claims worth Rs. 3,457 crore relating to 22 urban cooperative banks under AID. As per the amendment, interim insurance payments must be made to depositors within 90 days from the date of imposition of AID by the RBI. The insured bank has to submit claims after imposition of such restriction within 45 days, and DICGC has to get the claims verified within 30 days and pay the depositors within the next 15 days. So, overall, DICGC settled claims worth Rs. 8,517 crore in 2021-22 taking into account all the different channels.