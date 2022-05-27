DICGC settled deposit insurance claims of Rs. 8,517 cr in 2021-22: RBI report

In addition to the above, an amendment to the DICGC Act in 2021-22 (relating to interim payments) helped settle claims worth Rs. 3,457 crore relating to 22 urban cooperative banks under AID. As per the amendment, interim insurance payments must be made to depositors within 90 days from the date of imposition of AID by the RBI. The insured bank has to submit claims after imposition of such restriction within 45 days, and DICGC has to get the claims verified within 30 days and pay the depositors within the next 15 days. So, overall, DICGC settled claims worth Rs. 8,517 crore in 2021-22 taking into account all the different channels.