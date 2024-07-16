Diego Maradona offers central bankers enduring lessons

Today, having raised the Federal Reserve’s policy rate by more than five percentage points, America’s central bankers have room for manoeuvre. Yet investors, much like defenders facing an Argentine attacker, still react more to forward guidance than to actual policy rates. As these approached a peak in the first half of 2023, markets shrugged off their impact and climbed ever higher. Recently Jerome Powell, the Fed’s chairman, has made his biggest splash not by changing the target rate, but by announcing that officials were discussing doing so in the future. The “Powell pivot" of December 13th was particularly extreme. By seeming to confirm bond investors’ hopes that rates would be cut imminently, it sent yields lower and supercharged a bull run in stocks. Years after the escape from near-zero interest rates, why do investors’ expectations still matter so much more than the Fed’s monetary policy?