Digital currency to further bolster digital economy: RBI4 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 07:35 PM IST
- The RBI Executive said the CBDC is just a digital form of the physical currency and will have all its characteristics
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Executive Director Ajay Kumar Choudhary on Wednesday said that digital currency will further bolster the digital economy, make payment system more efficient. Choudhary also noted that digital currency will reduce cost involved in physical cash management and also contribute to further financial inclusion.
