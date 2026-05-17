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Online compliance to speed up environmental clearance for industrial expansion

Vijay C RoyManas Pimpalkhare
3 min read17 May 2026, 08:55 PM IST
Indian industries need multiple environmental clearances for expansion, with highly polluting sectors requiring more than a dozen approvals. (Bloomberg)
Indian industries need multiple environmental clearances for expansion, with highly polluting sectors requiring more than a dozen approvals. (Bloomberg)
Summary

The ministry of environment, forest and climate change has made the process of obtaining certified compliance reports for industrial expansion proposals digital through the existing PARIVESH portal, aiming to ease procedures for businesses seeking environmental clearance.

Gift this article

NEW DELHI: The government has digitised the compliance process for environmental clearances linked to industrial expansion, in a move aimed at easing regulatory burdens and accelerating project approvals, said two officials aware of the development.

NEW DELHI: The government has digitised the compliance process for environmental clearances linked to industrial expansion, in a move aimed at easing regulatory burdens and accelerating project approvals, said two officials aware of the development.

The ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) has made the process of obtaining certified compliance reports (CCR) for industrial expansion proposals digital through the existing PARIVESH portal, aiming to ease procedures for businesses seeking environmental clearance (ECs). Launched in August 2018, PARIVESH (Pro-Active and Responsive facilitation by Interactive, Virtuous, and Environmental Single-window Hub) is a central government digital platform, which automates and streamlines the process for businesses and developers to apply for and track mandatory environmental and ecological clearances.

The ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) has made the process of obtaining certified compliance reports (CCR) for industrial expansion proposals digital through the existing PARIVESH portal, aiming to ease procedures for businesses seeking environmental clearance (ECs). Launched in August 2018, PARIVESH (Pro-Active and Responsive facilitation by Interactive, Virtuous, and Environmental Single-window Hub) is a central government digital platform, which automates and streamlines the process for businesses and developers to apply for and track mandatory environmental and ecological clearances.

The online system will enable industries to file compliance reports pertaining to projects where environmental clearance is needed, upload mandatory documents and track approval status through a single digital platform, reducing paperwork and procedural delays, the officials said, requesting anonymity.

Also Read | Govt weighs banning crop-protection chemicals paraquat and carbosulfan

"It will be useful for those projects which require environmental clearance. The move will benefit medium and large scale industries as the entire process can now be completed online. Once all the documents are uploaded, ministry officials will conduct on-site inspections and geo-tag the premises, a move that is also expected to enhance transparency in the system,” said the first official cited above.

Earlier, companies were required to approach regional offices physically to obtain compliance reports on whether existing projects were adhering to environmental clearance conditions before applying for expansion approvals.

Under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) rules, companies planning to expand existing projects must first obtain a compliance report from the ministry’s regional offices to show they are following the environmental conditions attached to their current clearance. These reports are essential for obtaining ECs for project expansions.

"The mechanism is designed to improve transparency, strengthen monitoring of environmental norms and reduce turnaround time for clearances, aligning with the government’s broader ease-of-doing-business agenda," said the second official.

Queries emailed to the MoEFCC on 15 May remained unanswered.

Also Read | MSMEs won nearly 50% of central govt orders in FY26. Here's what the data hides

India had 260,000 formal manufacturing units at the end of FY24, according to the latest available Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) Report by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation.

These factories accounted for 15% of India’s total nominal gross value added (GVA) in FY26, according to the second advance estimates of annual gross domestic product (GDP) published by the statistics ministry in February this year.

While micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) accounted for about a third of this output, larger and more organised manufacturing units, which are often looking for expansion opportunities and mandatory environmental clearances, contributed about two-thirds.

Industry representatives welcomed the initiative, saying a streamlined compliance process could significantly reduce paperwork. According to them, the digitisation of environmental clearance compliance is a highly progressive reform that will benefit not only MSMEs but also large and non-MSME industries across sectors.

"A streamlined digital approval ecosystem will accelerate industrial expansion, strengthen investor confidence, and support India’s manufacturing and infrastructure growth while ensuring effective environmental monitoring and regulatory accountability," said Saurabh Sanyal, secretary general of industry lobby Assocham (Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India).

Also Read | West Bengal to join Digital Agriculture Mission soon

Industry relief

The move could also unlock faster growth for India’s MSMEs, according to the industry. “The move to make the compliance process fully online will significantly benefit industries by reducing paperwork, cutting procedural delays and eliminating the need for repeated visits to regional offices,” said Badish Jindal, president, World MSME Forum.

Indian industries require multiple environmental clearances from the government for expansion. While some sectors require 2-4 clearances, other, more polluting industries may require more than a dozen approvals, according to industry stakeholders.

The digitisation of environmental clearances through the PARIVESH portal has led to more approvals being granted each year, government data showed. A March 2023 parliamentary disclosure by the environment ministry showed the number of clearances rising to 12,496 in 2022 from 577 in 2018. These clearances include environmental clearances, forest clearances, wildlife clearances, and coastal zone regulation approvals.

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Meet the Author

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across difRead more

ferent organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

Read Less
Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policyRead more

, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyOnline compliance to speed up environmental clearance for industrial expansion

Online compliance to speed up environmental clearance for industrial expansion

Vijay C RoyManas Pimpalkhare
3 min read17 May 2026, 08:55 PM IST
Indian industries need multiple environmental clearances for expansion, with highly polluting sectors requiring more than a dozen approvals. (Bloomberg)
Indian industries need multiple environmental clearances for expansion, with highly polluting sectors requiring more than a dozen approvals. (Bloomberg)
Summary

The ministry of environment, forest and climate change has made the process of obtaining certified compliance reports for industrial expansion proposals digital through the existing PARIVESH portal, aiming to ease procedures for businesses seeking environmental clearance.

Gift this article

NEW DELHI: The government has digitised the compliance process for environmental clearances linked to industrial expansion, in a move aimed at easing regulatory burdens and accelerating project approvals, said two officials aware of the development.

NEW DELHI: The government has digitised the compliance process for environmental clearances linked to industrial expansion, in a move aimed at easing regulatory burdens and accelerating project approvals, said two officials aware of the development.

The ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) has made the process of obtaining certified compliance reports (CCR) for industrial expansion proposals digital through the existing PARIVESH portal, aiming to ease procedures for businesses seeking environmental clearance (ECs). Launched in August 2018, PARIVESH (Pro-Active and Responsive facilitation by Interactive, Virtuous, and Environmental Single-window Hub) is a central government digital platform, which automates and streamlines the process for businesses and developers to apply for and track mandatory environmental and ecological clearances.

The ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) has made the process of obtaining certified compliance reports (CCR) for industrial expansion proposals digital through the existing PARIVESH portal, aiming to ease procedures for businesses seeking environmental clearance (ECs). Launched in August 2018, PARIVESH (Pro-Active and Responsive facilitation by Interactive, Virtuous, and Environmental Single-window Hub) is a central government digital platform, which automates and streamlines the process for businesses and developers to apply for and track mandatory environmental and ecological clearances.

The online system will enable industries to file compliance reports pertaining to projects where environmental clearance is needed, upload mandatory documents and track approval status through a single digital platform, reducing paperwork and procedural delays, the officials said, requesting anonymity.

Also Read | Govt weighs banning crop-protection chemicals paraquat and carbosulfan

"It will be useful for those projects which require environmental clearance. The move will benefit medium and large scale industries as the entire process can now be completed online. Once all the documents are uploaded, ministry officials will conduct on-site inspections and geo-tag the premises, a move that is also expected to enhance transparency in the system,” said the first official cited above.

Earlier, companies were required to approach regional offices physically to obtain compliance reports on whether existing projects were adhering to environmental clearance conditions before applying for expansion approvals.

Under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) rules, companies planning to expand existing projects must first obtain a compliance report from the ministry’s regional offices to show they are following the environmental conditions attached to their current clearance. These reports are essential for obtaining ECs for project expansions.

"The mechanism is designed to improve transparency, strengthen monitoring of environmental norms and reduce turnaround time for clearances, aligning with the government’s broader ease-of-doing-business agenda," said the second official.

Queries emailed to the MoEFCC on 15 May remained unanswered.

Also Read | MSMEs won nearly 50% of central govt orders in FY26. Here's what the data hides

India had 260,000 formal manufacturing units at the end of FY24, according to the latest available Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) Report by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation.

These factories accounted for 15% of India’s total nominal gross value added (GVA) in FY26, according to the second advance estimates of annual gross domestic product (GDP) published by the statistics ministry in February this year.

While micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) accounted for about a third of this output, larger and more organised manufacturing units, which are often looking for expansion opportunities and mandatory environmental clearances, contributed about two-thirds.

Industry representatives welcomed the initiative, saying a streamlined compliance process could significantly reduce paperwork. According to them, the digitisation of environmental clearance compliance is a highly progressive reform that will benefit not only MSMEs but also large and non-MSME industries across sectors.

"A streamlined digital approval ecosystem will accelerate industrial expansion, strengthen investor confidence, and support India’s manufacturing and infrastructure growth while ensuring effective environmental monitoring and regulatory accountability," said Saurabh Sanyal, secretary general of industry lobby Assocham (Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India).

Also Read | West Bengal to join Digital Agriculture Mission soon

Industry relief

The move could also unlock faster growth for India’s MSMEs, according to the industry. “The move to make the compliance process fully online will significantly benefit industries by reducing paperwork, cutting procedural delays and eliminating the need for repeated visits to regional offices,” said Badish Jindal, president, World MSME Forum.

Indian industries require multiple environmental clearances from the government for expansion. While some sectors require 2-4 clearances, other, more polluting industries may require more than a dozen approvals, according to industry stakeholders.

The digitisation of environmental clearances through the PARIVESH portal has led to more approvals being granted each year, government data showed. A March 2023 parliamentary disclosure by the environment ministry showed the number of clearances rising to 12,496 in 2022 from 577 in 2018. These clearances include environmental clearances, forest clearances, wildlife clearances, and coastal zone regulation approvals.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across difRead more

ferent organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

Read Less
Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policyRead more

, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyOnline compliance to speed up environmental clearance for industrial expansion
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