Digital frauds increasingly becoming problem, says RBI Gov Malhotra, urges fintech firms to design easy to use product

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Sanjay Malhotra, at the Global Fintech Fest 2025 on Wednesday, 8 October 2025, said that the digital frauds occurring in India are increasingly becoming a problem for the nation.

Advertisement

Malhotra's remarks came while he was addressing the Global Fintech Fest 2025 on Wednesday, amid Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's caution against the deepfake threat.

What did Sitharaman say? On Tuesday, 7 October 2025, addressing the same event, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that several deepfake videos of her were being circulated online and manipulated to mislead citizens and distort facts.

“Even as AI opens extraordinary possibilities, we must confront its darker side. The same tools that power innovation can be weaponised for deception and for fraud. I'm not personalising it, but I can say, I have seen several deepfake videos of myself being circulated online, manipulated to mislead citizens and distort facts,” said Sitharaman.

Governor Malhotra on AI Meanwhile, the RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra also stated that artificial intelligence (AI) holds the potential to fundamentally enhance the next generation of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

Advertisement

Sanjay Malhotra also asked the fintech firms in India to design products and services which are easy to use and accessible to all.

“India has a vibrant fintech ecosystem, home to close to 10,000 entities in the sector,” said Malhotra on Wednesday.