Gen Z, UPI, and blockchain: What the future of gold investing could look like in India

However, it is possible to imagine a future in which India’s digital stack expands to include retail participation in gold tokens, so that ordinary people can borrow instantly on the Unified Lender Interface (ULI), against the collateral of tokenized gold, and be notified of upcoming EMIs or margin call warnings via programmable contracts on the blockchain.



The ability to convert physical gold into tokens and then use them for payments or collateral could unlock value from the huge stock of gold held by households. Of course, getting there will require massive changes: building an enabling ecosystem, bringing digital assets into the regulated financial system, and ensuring safeguards to protect retail investment.