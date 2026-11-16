Gen Z, UPI, and blockchain: What the future of gold investing could look like in India

In the first quarter of 2026, demand for gold bars, coins and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) surpassed demand for gold jewellery in India for the first time. The shift was largely driven by strong inflows into gold ETFs.



ETF demand cooled in subsequent months as authorities moved to curb gold imports through duty hikes and verbal nudges, and then followed up with a clampdown on inflows into gold fund-of-funds. By the third quarter of 2026, gold demand was back to its old jewellery-dominated pattern.