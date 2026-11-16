Gen Z, UPI, and blockchain: What the future of gold investing could look like in India

In the first quarter of 2026, demand for gold bars, coins and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) surpassed demand for gold jewellery in India for the first time. The shift was largely driven by strong inflows into gold ETFs.
ETF demand cooled in subsequent months as authorities moved to curb gold imports through duty hikes and verbal nudges, and then followed up with a clampdown on inflows into gold fund-of-funds. By the third quarter of 2026, gold demand was back to its old jewellery-dominated pattern.
In the first quarter of 2026, demand for gold bars, coins and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) surpassed demand for gold jewellery in India for the first time. The shift was largely driven by strong inflows into gold ETFs.
ETF demand cooled in subsequent months as authorities moved to curb gold imports through duty hikes and verbal nudges, and then followed up with a clampdown on inflows into gold fund-of-funds. By the third quarter of 2026, gold demand was back to its old jewellery-dominated pattern.
However, interpreting the Q1 surge in investment demand as a one-off event risks overlooking the change in how Indians perceive and invest in gold. Affinity for gold remains strong, but the purpose for which gold is demanded, and the way it is purchased, are changing in small but significant ways.
Digital gold vs electronic gold receipt
Digital gold has become an increasingly popular way to gain exposure to gold. Digital gold is purchased in small ticket sizes through platforms and apps, often via Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Despite the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) November 2025 advisory warning that digital gold/e-gold is unregulated, the volume of digital gold transactions via UPI has more than doubled, and the amount spent has increased by 1.8 times in the past year.
Transaction convenience, easy accessibility, and a low minimum investment are among the reasons for its growing popularity. The launch of EGR on the National Stock Exchange in May 2026 has opened another option for digital gold investors. EGRs are regulated by Sebi: the underlying gold is stored safely in Sebi-approved vaults, pricing is uniform and standardized, and receipts can be traded on NSE.
Not surprisingly, Dhanteras, the first official day of the five-day Diwali festival, celebrated across India on 6 November, saw ₹33 crore in EGRs traded on NSE as customary festival gold purchases went digital. While digital gold scores on affordability (one can invest as low as ₹10), convenience, and 24/7 trading, EGRs have slightly higher investment sizes, require a demat account, and restrict trading to market hours, but they come with the stamp of trusted regulation.
Youth interest
The under-35 demographic views gold differently from older cohorts. They recognize its role as a safe haven asset, but prefer to invest in gold the same way as they do other financial assets, which is through digital channels. A recent survey by the World Gold Council (WGC) showed that awareness of digital gold was highest (at 50%) among respondents aged 25 to 34 years and dropped to 33% among those aged 45 to 54 years.
Willingness to invest in gold was also much higher among younger respondents. India’s digital payment revolution has been a game changer in this respect: many young investors buy gold on familiar payment platforms such as PhonePe or Google Pay. By 2035, it is estimated that Gen Z consumption will account for half of total spending in India. Gold products and purchase channels are also expected to be aligned with Gen Z preferences.
Gold tokenziation
The current policy environment supports a shift from gold-for-consumption to gold-as-investment. Two recent developments suggest that authorities have been quick to update their regulatory frameworks in response to the fast-growing bullion-backed asset market.
First, in September 2026, Sebi revised regulations for vault managers responsible for storage and safekeeping of the gold underlying EGRs, ETFs, bullion derivatives, and other gold-based assets. The new norms mandate tighter security, insurance, and improved governance.
Second, speaking at the Global Fintech Festival 2026, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) executive director P. Vasudevan shared that the central bank was exploring the possibility of tokenizing gold on its Unified Markets Interface (UMI).
Tokenized gold is the digital representation of physical gold on a blockchain platform. Each token is backed by a fixed, pre-specified quantity of actual gold, and its price tracks gold's price. RBI has already overseen tokenized Certificates of Deposits (CDs) and tokenized bonds, but gold is the first tokenized commodity under consideration. Tokenization brings round-the-clock trading, atomized settlement, and fractional ownership to gold investors.
Global trend
The global market for tokenized gold consists of tokens issued on public blockchains (such as Tether gold) and those issued on private issuer-run ledgers (issued by banks such as HSBC, DBS). The public gold token market is dominated by Tether and Paxos, with the former having grown rapidly in volume and market capitalization and both are widely traded on crypto exchanges.
India has a few local private tokenized gold issues (RamMudra, BIGOD), but they are not regulated and hence expose investors to both counterparty and custody risk. Given the absence of a regulatory framework for tokens, RBI is likely to make tokenized gold available to institutional players only in the initial stages.
However, it is possible to imagine a future in which India’s digital stack expands to include retail participation in gold tokens, so that ordinary people can borrow instantly on the Unified Lender Interface (ULI), against the collateral of tokenized gold, and be notified of upcoming EMIs or margin call warnings via programmable contracts on the blockchain.
The ability to convert physical gold into tokens and then use them for payments or collateral could unlock value from the huge stock of gold held by households. Of course, getting there will require massive changes: building an enabling ecosystem, bringing digital assets into the regulated financial system, and ensuring safeguards to protect retail investment.
Gold’s role as a traditional store of value has not changed. However, technology has made it more accessible and affordable, and facilitated its emergence as an investment asset. The future of gold will depend on how well policies are designed to address the changing demand for gold.
The author is an independent writer in economics and finance.