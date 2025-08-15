On 15 August 1995, Videsh Sanchar Nigam Ltd (VSNL) launched India’s first public internet service. Before this, the internet was available only for limited use by educational and government institutions. Since the launch, the tech wonder has transformed communication, commerce, finance, education, and entertainment, becoming an inseparable part of daily life for millions of Indians. As we complete three decades since this milestone, here’s a look at the journey—and where India stands today.