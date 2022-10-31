Digital Rupee for wholesale segment to be launched on 1 Nov: RBI1 min read . 06:48 PM IST
- RBI will soon launch the Digital Rupee for specific use cases on 1 November
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Monday that it will soon be commencing pilot launches of the digital rupee for specific use cases. Accordingly, the first pilot in the digital rupee for the wholesale segment shall commence on 1 November 2022.
According to the RBI press release, the use case for this pilot is the settlement of secondary market transactions in government securities. “Use in the wholesale segment is expected to make the inter-bank market more efficient," the RBI said.
According to the central bank, the settlement in central bank money would reduce transaction costs by pre-empting the need for settlement guarantee infrastructure or for collateral to mitigate settlement risk.
Going forward, the focus of the future pilots would be other wholesale transactions and cross-border payments. The future pilots will be based on the learnings from this pilot.
The RBI said that nine banks, “the State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank and HSBC have been identified for participation in the pilot."
“The first pilot in the digital rupee - retail segment (e ₹-R) is planned for launch within a month in select locations in closed user groups comprising customers and merchants. The details regarding operationalisation of e ₹-R pilot shall be communicated in due course," the central bank said.
