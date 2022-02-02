In his post budget interaction Mint, the DEA secretary Ajay Seth delves on what the budget contains to propel growth in the economy. He also clarifies that digital rupee will be the first and only digital currency in the country and crypto is only an asset class where the government is yet to take a view and regulations will be framed only after global stakeholder consultations. Excerpts

How do you see overall impact of budget this year on growth?

This budget represents continuity from the vision of the previous year and most of them are well on track and few of them very specific where a lot of ground work has been done including the implementation of the new PSE policy. Moving beyond that this budget also lays foundation for the future both short term and long term in terms of new ideas. The PM Gati Shakti plan is very formative vision that PM has given. Now we will be implementing it. Not only central government, but state government, private sector, a new paradigm in planning, financing etc has been done. Earlier each infrastructure was looked at in isolation, but not looked as sum where everything fits into a larger canvas and emphasis being on logistics efficiency. Look at the productivity gains that it has. So, all those ideas and specific announcements are there and in addition measures to nurture growth and to crowd in private investment.

The government has raised capex by record margin even this year. Are we still waiting for private investment to start flowing in and do we see risks in the system that would still need government support?

We did feel the need for having higher government capex. This year we have a growth of 9.2 per cent but we are also conscious of the fact despite a sharp recovery, on its own the growth of that order will not be sustainable and private investment is not to the level of the potential and the needs of the economy. How does one spur that momentum? By that virtuous cycle. In a normal year, the private sector does the bulk of the investment. Public investment or public sector investment plays a complementary role. But our assessment is that in the year 2022-23 government has to crowd in and that’s why the thinking to step up public capex sharply.

Can we still look at off budget packages during the year maintain the economy on recovery path unaffected by any further surge in the pandemic?

Budget is an annual exercise but that doesn’t mean that whatever it takes to make growth stronger and provide additional support measures are not taken. Government takes measures throughout the year. Last year when budget of 2021 is presented the general belief was India will not see the second wave but it happened then in June a package was announced.

Do we have fiscal room, for stepped up investment?

Fiscal room is necessary but flexibility has to be there. In spite of the stimulus package last year where government provided support to the order of ₹3 .5 lakh crore or more, fiscal deficit number has gone up only marginally to 6.9. We did manage it last year and similar for coming year 6.4 is the commitment as far as deficit goes. We will reach that level.

Are we on course to fiscal consolidation and have we given up on the idea of reaching 3 per cent fiscal deficit levels as even under the glide path we are targeting 4.5 per cent deficit by 2026?

We should not get into that idea at all. In 2020-21 because of the unprecedented pandemic, once in a century kind of event, you had 9.2 per cent deficit. Once a commitment has been made it has to be met, 4.5 per cent over a four period has been announced. Once we are nearing to that we have to think what beyond that we have to get. On fiscal policy side also, one has to take a decision based on what the needs are and what the environment is. We are not losing sight of the goal, we are well on that track

Digital currency is a feature of this year’s budget? What form and shape it will take? When are we going to see its launch?

As far as digital rupee is concerned, the announcement is that it will be like any other rupee using a different technology. Technology today is coin minting, notes printing and now we will have third technology which will be blockchain and other similar technologies. It will be digital rupee, will require an electronic medium, it will require some device to transact. Digital money will be programmable money. We will come out with suitable products and services using digital rupee, there can be smart contract being written. It will lead to a whole lot of improvement in terms of digitization of the economy, ease of transfer not just within the country but across the jurisdictions. The time line for the launch of the currency is 2022-23. It has been announced in budget after consultation with the RBI and it will decide by when it is ready with the launch.

The taxation proposal on crypto currency in the budget looks like a move in the direction of legistimising its use in the country?

Let me clarify that digital rupee will be the first and only digital currency in the country. Crypto in general sense is digital asset that uses crypto technology. Those are not currency. Taxation is not legitimizing crypto. The question is any income, except those specifically exempted by IT act is taxable.

But by when a legislation to regulate the crypto will be in place?

Government has not taken a view at this point of time on the appropriate policy response to crypto. It is at consultation stage with stakeholders and especially institutional stakeholders. Stakeholders who have the mandate for macroeconomic stability such as financial stability board, IMF, WB and so on. One aspect is very clear that any regulation on crypto assets during the course of the year, banning is an extreme form of regulation, is possible only when there is a broad understanding among various countries. That dialogue is starting now that will also decide governments appropriate policy response.

WE are borrowing ₹14.95 lakh crore next year. Will it have impact on bond yields and harden interest rates making borrowings expensive?

What is relevant is net amount of borrowing and there we have to look at fiscal deficit number because that will be financed from various sources. And that number is ₹16.6 lakh crore while absolute number for FY22 is ₹15.9 lakh crore. The deficit gets financed from various sources including market borrowings, small savings, PF money. So, if small savings are higher than estimates then market borrowings will come down.

Global inflation will lead to monetary tightening all over. This will impact cost of funds that can directly impact growth…

I don’t see that risk to growth immediately. We are in very strong position in fact stronger than ever before to withstand whatever is the impact because of the tightening of the monetary policy by central banks of major economies.

What is the estimation on inflation? Will it breach the tolerance level in FY23 given high commodity prices?

The CPI Inflation in coming year will be well within the policy band and even WPI I see quite a bit of moderation happening in the coming year for two reasons - one high base rate in current year and second my sense is that global commodity process should cool down because of the tightening of the monetary policy by major economies. Whenever interest rates go up there is a bit of softening of commodity prices.

