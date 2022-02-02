Digital rupee will be the first and only digital currency in the country: Ajay Seth

This budget represents continuity from the vision of the previous year and most of them are well on track and few of them very specific where a lot of ground work has been done including the implementation of the new PSE policy. Moving beyond that this budget also lays foundation for the future both short term and long term in terms of new ideas. The PM Gati Shakti plan is very formative vision that PM has given. Now we will be implementing it. Not only central government, but state government, private sector, a new paradigm in planning, financing etc has been done. Earlier each infrastructure was looked at in isolation, but not looked as sum where everything fits into a larger canvas and emphasis being on logistics efficiency. Look at the productivity gains that it has. So, all those ideas and specific announcements are there and in addition measures to nurture growth and to crowd in private investment.

