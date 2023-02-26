The digital sector is most likely to contribute a quarter of the incremental GDP by the time the economy becomes a $7 trillion giant by FY29, expects noted banker and chairman National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) -- KV Kamath -- on February 26.

As per details, India's contribution of the digital economy is a low 4 per cent, however it is as much as 40 per cent in China.

By FY29, the government is looking at the economy becoming the third largest in the world, by overtaking Japan.

Kamath and other planners expect the digital economy -- the digital infrastructure, e-commerce and other digital payments and services segments -- may be the country's biggest growth-driver. Also, the digital economy can contribute as much as 25 per cent of the incremental GDP by the time India becomes a $7-trillion economy by FY29, they added.

"As much as 40 per cent of the Chinese economy come from the digital sector today, and I don't see any reason why we can't achieve this," the former ICICI Bank chairman said.

Kamath does not see any reason to stop pushing infrastructure investments, citing the economy has lot more appetite.

"The economy has more appetite for infrastructure and we still have a lot to do on the key infrastructure sectors of transport such as expressways, highways, airports, seaports, and high-speed railway networks. I would say on roads, we've to have more and more expressways going forward, large airports and dedicated high-speed railheads for both goods as well as passengers," Kamath said.

"More important, we can have more urban rejuvenation projects. Why to limit this to the top cities alone? Let's build more world class cities and also upgrade the existing ones," he said.

As per him, the economy will need more expressways, more airports and seaports to handle the demand which will be doubling from the present size to be the third largest with a $7 trillion GDP over the next five years.

Among other things, he doesn't see the asset quality of banks imploding again as happened in the last leg of the past decade as most of the infra companies went bust due to their excessive debt-driven expansion.

On the digital front, Kamath said, the NaBFID is actively looking to fund key areas in this space such as data centres , smart cities etc.

The NaBFID was set up in 2021 with an Act of Parliament with ₹20,000 crore capital and it made the first lending with a ₹520 crore loan to the Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel project in J&K in December.

