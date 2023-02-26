Digital sector may contribute 25% incremental GDP by FY29: KV Kamath
- As per details, India's contribution of the digital economy is a low 4 per cent, however it is as much as 40 per cent in China.
The digital sector is most likely to contribute a quarter of the incremental GDP by the time the economy becomes a $7 trillion giant by FY29, expects noted banker and chairman National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) -- KV Kamath -- on February 26.
