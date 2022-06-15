Dimming prospects of deals on key WTO issues1 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2022, 12:49 AM IST
- In agriculture, developed countries want to defer developing countries’ key demand for a permanent solution on public stockholding to the next ministerial
With just a day to go for the conclusion of the WTO’s ministerial meeting (MC12) in Geneva, the likelihood of an outcome on any of the key issues appears dim, with developed and developing countries remaining entrenched in their positions.