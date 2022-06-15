With just a day to go for the conclusion of the WTO’s ministerial meeting (MC12) in Geneva, the likelihood of an outcome on any of the key issues appears dim, with developed and developing countries remaining entrenched in their positions.

In agriculture, developed countries want to defer developing countries’ key demand for a permanent solution on public stockholding to the next ministerial. But India along with the G-33 nations is unlikely to sign a deal without a permanent solution.

Similarly, with patents waiver for covid-19 vaccines, the UK and Switzerland want to further limit the scope of an agreement. And in fisheries subsidies, developing nations led by India have clearly said they will not sign the agreement if a longer transition period is not part of it.

“The outcome on any issues seems very difficult at the moment. There is no consensus emerging even in the smaller group meetings. There is unlikely to be any major headway on either the issue of agriculture, patents, or fisheries," said an official.

However, sources indicated that the ministerial conference may be extended by a day to try and forge an outcome in Geneva.