Dimon Calls Push to Stop All Oil and Gas Enormously Naïve
(Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon said US delays of liquefied natural gas projects were done for political reasons to pacify those who believe oil and gas projects should simply be stopped — a position he calls “wrong" and “enormously naïve."
