The week in charts: Tax share, oil diplomacy, IndusInd Bank sell-off
SummaryIn this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
The Centre’s net tax collections have been robust in the current financial year so far. India is working on a plan to import oil from the US to avoid reciprocal tariffs. Meanwhile, top mutual funds heavily sold IndusInd Bank shares before the accounting discrepancy was revealed.