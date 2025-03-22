The week in charts: Tax share, oil diplomacy, IndusInd Bank sell-off

RBI’s dilemma

The rupee has seen sharp depreciation in recent months, addressing concerns by some who criticized the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for intervening in the markets to stabilize the currency. Market watchers note a shift in rupee management strategy since new governor Sanjay Malhotra took charge. A Mint analysis showed that the rupee depreciated 2.1% during Malhotra’s first 70 days compared to 1.1% during Shaktikanta Das’ last 70 days. While the rupee may still be overvalued, the government may not want too much depreciation in the currency.